BMJ Medicine is an international multispecialty journal that seeks to promote multidisciplinary collaboration through encouraging scientific debate, and the exchange of new knowledge and ideas to improve the health of patients and the public. Closely aligned with The BMJ, BMJ Medicine prioritizes high impact research, specialist reviews, and diverse research methods papers with the potential to improve clinical practice, policy, and medical science.

Publisher BMJ Website https://bmjmedicine.bmj.com/

