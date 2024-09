BMC Psychology is an open access, peer-reviewed journal that considers manuscripts on all aspects of psychology, human behavior and the mind, including developmental, clinical, cognitive, experimental, social, evolutionary and educational psychology, as well as personality and individual differences. The journal welcomes quantitative and qualitative research methods, including animal studies.

Publisher BioMed Central Website http://www.biomedcentral.com/bmcpsychology

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA