BMC Pregnancy & Childbirth is an open access, peer-reviewed journal that considers articles on all aspects of pregnancy and childbirth. The journal welcomes submissions on the biomedical aspects of pregnancy, breastfeeding, labor, maternal health, maternity care, trends and sociological aspects of pregnancy and childbirth.

Publisher BMC Website https://bmcpregnancychildbirth.biomedcentral.com/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA