BMC Microbiology is an open access, peer-reviewed journal that considers articles on analytical and functional studies of prokaryotic and eukaryotic microorganisms, viruses and small parasites, as well as host and therapeutic responses to them and their interaction with the environment. It is journal policy to publish work deemed by peer reviewers to be a coherent and sound addition to scientific knowledge and to put less emphasis on interest levels, provided that the research constitutes a useful contribution to the field.

Publisher
BioMed Central
Website
http://www.biomedcentral.com/bmcmicrobiol/
Impact factor
3.04 (2011)

BMC Microbiology

Zoo animals teach lessons about a healthy microbiome

For some years now, life science and medical research has focused on the question of how the microorganisms living in and on a body influence central life processes and thus health and disease of their host organisms. Scientists ...

Plants & Animals

Nov 5, 2021

117

'Good' virus for common infection

Australian researchers have shown how viruses can be used to save lives, developing the potential use of bacteriophages in bandages to treat life-threatening golden staph infections which may not respond to traditional antibiotics.

Cell & Microbiology

Jul 30, 2020

5

Why bacteria survive in space—biologists discover clues

In professor George Fox's lab at the University of Houston, scientists are studying Earth germs that could be contaminating other planets. Despite extreme decontamination efforts, bacterial spores from Earth still manage ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jun 27, 2018

60

Researchers combat bias in next-generation DNA sequencing

Ever since scientists completed mapping the entire human genome in 2003, the field of DNA sequencing has seen an influx of new methods and technologies designed to help scientists in their search for genetic clues to the ...

Biotechnology

May 25, 2015

59

