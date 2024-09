Blood Cancer Discovery publishes high-quality Research Articles and Briefs representing major advances in basic, translational, and clinical research of leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, and associated diseases. The topics appropriate for coverage include but are not limited to the following: molecular and cellular features of pathogenesis, therapy response and relapse, transcriptional circuits, stem cells, differentiation, microenvironment, metabolism, immunity, mutagenesis, and clonal evolution. These subjects are characterized in animal disease models as well as in high-dimensional clinical data landscapes.

