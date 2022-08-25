Blood Advances is a semimonthly medical journal published by the American Society of Hematology. Blood Advances provides an international forum for the publication of original articles describing basic laboratory, translational, and clinical investigations in hematology. The journal covers all aspects of hematology, including disorders of leukocytes, both benign and malignant, erythrocytes, platelets, hemostatic mechanisms, vascular biology, immunology, and hematologic oncology. All articles undergo a rigorous peer-review and are selected on the basis of the originality of the findings, the superior quality of the work described, and the clarity of presentation.

Publisher American Society of Hematology Website https://ashpublications.org/bloodadvances Impact factor 4.910 (2019)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA