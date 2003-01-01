BJUI (formerly known as the British Journal of Urology) was established in 1929. The editor in chief is John M. Fitzpatrick and the journal is published by Wiley-Blackwell. BJUI covers the field of urology, publishing peer-reviewed papers on urological oncology, evidence-based medicine, sexual medicine, laparoscopic and robotic urology, upper and lower urinary tract, reconstructive, paediatric, and investigative urology. BJUI is the official journal of the British Association of Urological Surgeons, Urological Society of Australia and New Zealand, the Urological Society of India, and the Caribbean Urological Association. Selecting from the 71-member Editorial Board and/or the 15-member Innovations Working Group, the Editors recommend an Editorial Committee to the Executive Committee which reflects the international readership of the Journal and the sub-specialty interests that are required. Members of the Editorial Committee undertake to provide a major reviewing input to the Journal at the request of the Editor. The chairman of the Executive is DM Quinlan and the chief executive N. Quinnen.

Publisher Wiley Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1111/(ISSN)1464-410X Impact factor 2.844 (2011)

