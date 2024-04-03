Biomimetics is a peer-reviewed, open access journal of biomimicry and bionics, published quarterly online by MDPI. The European Network of Bioadhesion (ENBA) is affiliated to Biomimetics.

Publisher
MDPI
Website
https://www.mdpi.com/journal/biomimetics
Impact factor
3.743 (2021)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Biomimetics

Artificial muscle fibers could serve as cell scaffolds

In two new studies, North Carolina State University researchers have designed and tested a series of textile fibers that can change shape and generate force like a muscle. In the first study, published in Actuators, the researchers ...

Cell & Microbiology

May 25, 2023

0

558