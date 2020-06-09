Biomedical Spectroscopy and Imaging (BSI) is a multidisciplinary journal devoted to the timely publication of basic and applied research that uses spectroscopic and imaging techniques in different areas of life science including biology, biochemistry, biotechnology, bionanotechnology, environmental science, food science, pharmaceutical science, physiology and medicine. Scientists are encouraged to submit their work for publication in the form of original articles, brief communications, rapid communications, reviews and mini-reviews.

Publisher IOS Press Website http://www.iospress.nl/journal/biomedical-spectroscopy-and-imaging/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA