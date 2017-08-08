ioMed Central is an STM (Science, Technology and Medicine) publisher of 220 open access, online, peer-reviewed journals. The portfolio of journals spans all areas of biology and medicine and includes broad interest titles, such as BMC Biology and BMC Medicine alongside specialist journals, such as Retrovirology and BMC Genomics. All original research articles published by BioMed Central are made freely and permanently accessible online immediately upon publication. BioMed Central levies an article-processing charge to cover the cost of the publication process. Authors publishing with BioMed Central retain the copyright to their work, licensing it under the Creative Commons Attribution License which allows articles to be re-used and re-distributed without restriction, as long as the original work is correctly cited. BioMed Central is owned by Springer Science+ Business Media, and also hosts the SpringerOpen platform.

