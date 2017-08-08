New scanning process allows unprecedented look inside live insects
Until now, insects have been too wriggly to make good subjects for scientists wanting to understand more about insect innards.
ioMed Central is an STM (Science, Technology and Medicine) publisher of 220 open access, online, peer-reviewed journals. The portfolio of journals spans all areas of biology and medicine and includes broad interest titles, such as BMC Biology and BMC Medicine alongside specialist journals, such as Retrovirology and BMC Genomics. All original research articles published by BioMed Central are made freely and permanently accessible online immediately upon publication. BioMed Central levies an article-processing charge to cover the cost of the publication process. Authors publishing with BioMed Central retain the copyright to their work, licensing it under the Creative Commons Attribution License which allows articles to be re-used and re-distributed without restriction, as long as the original work is correctly cited. BioMed Central is owned by Springer Science+ Business Media, and also hosts the SpringerOpen platform.
Until now, insects have been too wriggly to make good subjects for scientists wanting to understand more about insect innards.
Plants & Animals
Aug 8, 2017
0
554
The open access journal, BMC Psychology, has announced it will launch the first ever randomized controlled trial to find out if a 'results free' peer-review process can help reduce publication bias.
Other
Sep 20, 2016
0
8
Physicists set a new record this year for number of co-authors: a 9-page report needed an extra 24 pages to list its 5,154 authors. That's a mighty long way from science's lone wolf origins!
Other
Nov 30, 2015
0
6
(Phys.org)—German based publishing company Springer has announced on its website that 64 articles published on ten of its journals are being retracted due to editorial staff finding evidence of fake email addresses for ...
Other
Aug 19, 2015
65
2099
Scientists usually communicate their latest findings by publishing results as scientific papers in journals that are almost always accessible online (albeit often at a price), ensuring fast sharing of latest knowledge.
Other
Sep 25, 2014
0
0
Low light levels, similar to those found in urban areas at night, can have a significant effect on melatonin production in birds at night. This suggests that melatonin could be mediating changes in bird behaviour at night. ...
Plants & Animals
Oct 10, 2013
0
0