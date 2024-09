Biomaterials Science is an international, high impact journal bringing together the molecular and mesoscopic interactions of biomaterials and their potential applications. The journal is a collaborative venture between RSC Publishing and the Institute for Integrated Cell-Material Sciences, Kyoto University, Japan. The broad scope of the journal ranges from the fundamental science of biomaterials to their biomedical applications.

Publisher Royal Society of Chemistry Website http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Journals/JournalIssues/bm

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA