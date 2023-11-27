BioEnergy Research fills a void in the rapidly growing area of feedstock biology research related to biomass, biofuels, and bioenergy. The journal publishes a wide range of articles, including peer-reviewed scientific research, reviews, perspectives and commentary, industry news, and government policy updates. Its coverage brings together a uniquely broad combination of disciplines with a common focus on feedstock biology and science, related to biomass, biofeedstock, and bioenergy production.

Publisher Springer Website http://www.springer.com/life+sciences/plant+sciences/journal/12155 Impact factor 3.562 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA