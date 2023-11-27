BioEnergy Research fills a void in the rapidly growing area of feedstock biology research related to biomass, biofuels, and bioenergy. The journal publishes a wide range of articles, including peer-reviewed scientific research, reviews, perspectives and commentary, industry news, and government policy updates. Its coverage brings together a uniquely broad combination of disciplines with a common focus on feedstock biology and science, related to biomass, biofeedstock, and bioenergy production.

Publisher
Springer
Website
http://www.springer.com/life+sciences/plant+sciences/journal/12155
Impact factor
3.562 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Bioenergy Research

New 3-D model predicts best planting practices for farmers

As farmers survey their fields this summer, several questions come to mind: How many plants germinated per acre? How does altering row spacing affect my yields? Does it make a difference if I plant my rows north to south ...

Other

Jun 23, 2017

Model evaluates where bioenergy crops grow best

Farmers interested in bioenergy crops now have a resource to help them determine which kind of bioenergy crop would grow best in their regions and what kind of harvest to expect.

Biotechnology

Nov 24, 2014

Mesquite a complementary biofuel feedstock

As requirements grow for use of cellulosic biofuels to meet the energy needs of the nation, researchers look at potential feedstocks and any effects these alternative sources may have on greenhouse gas emissions.

Energy & Green Tech

Aug 4, 2014

Carbon sequestration not so simple in biomass crop production

Findings at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) are providing information about the soil carbon dynamics that play a crucial role in lifecycle assessments of bioenergy production. These studies at the Agricultural Research ...

Biotechnology

Feb 21, 2014

The first decade: Team reports on US trials of bioenergy grasses

The first long-term U.S. field trials of Miscanthus x giganteus, a towering perennial grass used in bioenergy production, reveal that its exceptional yields, though reduced somewhat after five years of growth, are still more ...

Biotechnology

Dec 4, 2013

