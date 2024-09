Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications is the premier international journal devoted to the very rapid dissemination of timely and significant experimental results in diverse fields of biological research. The development of the "Breakthroughs and Views" section brings the minireview format to the journal, and issues often contain collections of special interest manuscripts. BBRC is published weekly (52 issues/year)

Publisher Elsevier History 1959–present Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/biochemical-and-biophysical-research-communications/ Impact factor 2.548 (2009)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA