Behavioural Neurology publishes original experimental papers and case reports dealing with disordered human behaviour and exceptional animal studies that have direct implications for understanding human behaviour or neural mechanisms of cognition. These embrace the field of cognitive neurology, biological psychiatry, neuropsychology, rehabilitation, and cognitive neuroscience. The emphasis of the approach is on lesion and imaging studies that explore abnormal human cognition and behaviour.

Publisher IOS Press Website http://www.iospress.nl/journal/behavioural-neurology/ Impact factor 1.770 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA