Bringing together significant work on all aspects of the subject, Behavioral Ecology is broad-based and covers both empirical and theoretical approaches. Studies on the whole range of behaving organisms, including plants, invertebrates, vertebrates, and humans, are included. Behavioral Ecology construes the field in its broadest sense to include 1) the use of ecological and evolutionary processes to explain the occurrence and adaptive significance of behavior patterns; 2) the use of behavioral processes to predict ecological patterns, and 3) empirical, comparative analyses relating behavior to the environment in which it occurs. Behavioral Ecology is the official journal of the International Society for Behavioral Ecology. All individuals and student subscribers to Behavioral Ecology automatically become members of the Society.

Publisher Oxford University Press Website http://beheco.oxfordjournals.org/ Impact factor 3.083 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA