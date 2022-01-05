Behavioural Brain Research is a peer-reviewed scientific journal published by Elsevier. The journal publishes articles in the field of behavioural neuroscience. Volume 1 appeared in 1980 and issues appeared 6 times per year; as submissions increased it switched to a higher frequency and currently 20 issues per year are published. Behavioural Brain Research is abstracted and indexed in Animal Behavior Abstracts, BIOSIS Previews, Chemical Abstracts, Current Contents/Life Sciences, EMBASE, MEDLINE, PsycINFO, Science Citation Index, and Scopus. According to the Journal Citation Reports, its 2010 impact factor is 3.393.

Publisher Elsevier History 1980–present Website http://www.elsevier.com/wps/find/journaldescription.cws_home/506045/description Impact factor 3.393 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA