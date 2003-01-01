Behavioral Psychology / Psicología Conductual is a journal published by Foundation VECA for the Advancement of Clinical Behavioral Psychology which brings together recent work in areas of interest to professionals and scholars in the field of human behavior, favouring the clinical approach. The areas that reflect the aims of the journal are behavior therapy and behavior modification, including cognitive therapy, behavioral assessment, psychopathology, empirical analysis of human situations, interpersonal behavior, social relationships, behavioral medicine, human psychophysiology, neuropsychology, empirical hypnosis, community behavioral psychology, etc. The journal will accept empirical and clinical studies, single case studies, reviews and state of the art descriptions in particular fields (this should be discussed with the editors previously), brief notes, and so on, all these related to human behavior.

Website http://www.behavioralpsycho.com/index.php?lg=en Impact factor 0.421 (2010)

