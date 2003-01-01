Autism is a major, peer-reviewed, bi-monthly, international journal, providing research of direct and practical relevance to help improve the quality of life for individuals with autism or autism-related disorders. It is interdisciplinary in nature, focusing on evaluative research in all areas, including: intervention; diagnosis; training; case study analyses of therapy; education; neuroscience; psychological processes; evaluation of particular therapies; quality of life issues; family issues and family services; medical and genetic issues; epidemiological research. This journal is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE)

Publisher SAGE Website http://aut.sagepub.com/ Impact factor 2.265 (2011)

