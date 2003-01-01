AUTISM RESEARCH will cover the developmental disorders known as Pervasive Developmental Disorders (or autism spectrum disorders – ASDs). The Journal focuses on basic genetic, neurobiological and psychological mechanisms and how these influence developmental processes in ASDs. The Journal encourages the submission of articles that take a developmental approach to the biology and psychology of autism, with a particular emphasis on identifying underlying mechanisms and integrating across different levels of analysis. Autism Research will publish treatment studies that also illuminate underlying mechanisms. Usually papers should be empirical, but the Journal is willing to accept theoretical papers if they significantly advance thinking. Individuals included in research studies can span the full spectrum of ASD, including the broader phenotype, and there are no restrictions on study participants in terms of age or intellectual ability. The Journal is willing to take papers reporting work on animals or fundamental biology that are directly relevant to a greater understanding of ASDs.

Publisher Wiley Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1002/(ISSN)1939-3806 Impact factor 3.686 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA