Atmospheric Science Letters (ASL) is a wholly electronic journal. Its aim is to provide a fully peer reviewed publication route for new shorter contributions in the field of atmospheric and closely related sciences. Through its ability to publish shorter contributions more rapidly than conventional journals, ASL offers a framework that promotes new understanding and creates scientific debate - providing a platform for discussing scientific issues and techniques.

Publisher John Wiley & Sons Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1002/(ISSN)1530-261X Impact factor 1.932 ()

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA