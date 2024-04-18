Astrophysics and Space Science is a peer reviewed, scientific journal published by Springer. It was first published in 1968. Each volume is published every two months. The Editor in Chief is Michael A. Dopita. The focus of this journal is astronomy, astrophysics, planetary science, and space science. Emphasis includes studies in astrobiology and cosomology related to this journal s focus. Publishing formats are original resarch and invited reviews. Conference proceedings are not part of this journal. Astrophysics and Space Science is indexed in the following databases:

Website http://www.springer.com/journal/10509/ Impact factor 1.404 (2009) ()

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA