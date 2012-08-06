The ASME Journal of Engineering for Gas Turbines and Power publishes archival-quality papers in the areas of gas and steam turbine technology, nuclear engineering, internal combustion engines, and fossil power generation. It covers a broad spectrum of practical topics of interest to industry. Subject areas covered include: thermodynamics; fluid mechanics; heat transfer; and modeling; propulsion and power generation components and systems; combustion, fuels, and emissions; nuclear reactor systems and components; thermal hydraulics; heat exchangers; nuclear fuel technology and waste management; I. C. engines for marine, rail, and power generation; steam and hydro power generation; advanced cycles for fossil energy generation; pollution control and environmental effects.

Publisher
ASME
Website
http://asmedl.org/GasTurbinesPower/

