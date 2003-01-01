Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology is a peer-reviewed academic journal published by Lippincott Williams & Wilkins for the American Heart Association. It publishes basic and clinical research related to vascular biology, pathophysiology and complications of atherosclerosis, and thrombotic mechanisms in blood vessels. The journal began in 1981 as Arteriosclerosis (ISSN 0276-5047), which was published bimonthly. From 1991 to 1994 it was published monthly under the title Arteriosclerosis and Thrombosis: A Journal of Vascular Biology (ISSN 1049-8834).

Publisher Lippincott Williams & Wilkins Country USA Website http://atvb.ahajournals.org Impact factor 6.858 (2008)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA