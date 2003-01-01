Archives of Psychiatric Nursing disseminates original, peer-reviewed research that is of interest to psychiatric and mental health care nurses. The field is considered in its broadest perspective, including theory, practice and research applications related to all ages, special populations, settings, and interdisciplinary collaborations in both the public and private sectors. Through critical study, expositions, and review of practice, Archives of Psychiatric Nursing is a medium for clinical scholarship to provide theoretical linkages among diverse areas of practice.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.psychiatricnursing.org/ Impact factor 0.921 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA