The Archives of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation is the official journal of the American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine (ACRM), an organization focused on the creation and use of knowledge in the rehabilitation process. The Archives of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation publishes original, peer-reviewed research and clinical reports on important trends and developments in medical rehabilitation and related fields. This international journal brings researchers and clinicians authoritative information on the therapeutic utilization of physical, behavioral, and pharmaceutical agents in providing comprehensive care for individuals with chronic illness and disabilities. The journal's content is relevant to all members of medical rehabilitation teams, including physicians, nurses, counselors, therapists, and case managers. The mission of the Archives of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation is to disseminate original information, with the goal of advancing the art and science of interdisciplinary rehabilitation, thus improving the health and welfare of persons with chronic illness and disabilities and reducing the cost of care.

