JAMA Pediatrics (formerly Archives of Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine) is a monthly peer-reviewed medical journal published by the American Medical Association. It publishes original clinical and basic research articles covering all aspects of pediatric primary care. The journal was established in 1911 as the American Journal of Diseases of Children and obtained its current title in the early 1990s.

Publisher American Medical Association Country United States History 1911--present Website http://archpedi.jamanetwork.com/journal.aspx Impact factor 4.726 (2009)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA