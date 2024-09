JAMA Ophthalmology (formerly Archives of Ophthalmology) is a monthly professional medical journal published by the American Medical Association. Archives of Ophthalmology publishes peer-reviewed, original articles on such topics as epidemiology and biostatistics, mechanisms of ophthalmic disease, ophthalmic molecular genetics, and socioeconomics and health services.

Publisher American Medical Association Website http://archopht.ama-assn.org/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA