JAMA Internal Medicine (formerly Archives of Internal Medicine) is a peer-reviewed medical journal published twice a month by the American Medical Association. The Archives of Internal Medicine was established in 1908 and covers all aspects of internal medicine, including cardiovascular disease, geriatrics, infectious disease, gastroenterology, endocrinology, allergy, and immunology. The editor in chief is Rita F. Redberg (University of California San Francisco School of Medicine). According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal's 2009 impact factor is 9.813, ranking it 8th out of 133 journals in the category "Medicine, General & Internal".

