The Archives of Facial Plastic Surgery is an international peer-reviewed journal published 6 times a year. The online version is published on the third Monday of odd months. It focuses on advances in reconstructive and aesthetic procedures to improve patients' quality of life, and encourages a deeper understanding of the basic sciences related to facial development and wound healing. The journal publishes occasional theme issues on topics such as facial rejuvenation, biotechnology, rhinoplasty, and vascular birthmarks. The acceptance rate is 33%, with 170 days from acceptance to publication; 53 days for articles published online first. Its 2011 impact factor is 1.65 (the impact factor is a measure of citation rate per article, and is calculated by dividing 1 year's worth of citations to a journal's articles published in the previous 2 years by the number of major articles [eg, research papers, reviews] published by that journal in those 2 years). The editor is Wayne F. Larrabee Jr, MD, Clinical Professor of Facial Plastic Surgery at the University of Washington in Seattle.

Publisher JAMA Website http://archfaci.jamanetwork.com/journal.aspx

