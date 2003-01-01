Archives of Disease in Childhood (officially abbreviated Arch. Dis. Child. and sometimes ADC) is a peer reviewed medical journal of the BMJ Publishing Group Ltd in the field of paediatrics. Published in the United Kingdom, it is the official journal of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health. It focuses on all aspects of child health and disease from the perinatal period (in the Fetal and Neonatal edition) through to adolescence. ADC includes original research reports, commentaries, reviews of clinical and policy issues, and evidence reports. Areas covered include: community child health, public health, epidemiology, acute paediatrics, advocacy, and ethics. New sections include: guidelines update; international health; a column written by patients about their experience with the health care system; and abstracts from Journal Watch Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine. The journal has a bimonthly edition on perinatal and neonatal medicine. Four so-called Education and Practice editions each year include sections intended for continuing medical education. The journal Paediatric and Perinatal Drug Therapy was merged into ADC. The electronic archive on the journal s website

Publisher BMJ Group Country United Kingdom History 1926–present Website http://adc.bmj.com/ Impact factor 2.616 (2010)

