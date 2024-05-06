Archaeometry is an international research journal covering the application of the physical and biological sciences to archaeology and the history of art. The topics covered include dating methods, artifact studies, mathematical methods, remote sensing techniques, conservation science, environmental reconstruction, biological anthropology and archaeological theory. Papers are expected to have a clear archaeological or art historical context, be of the highest scientific standards, and to present data of international relevance. The journal is published on behalf of the Research Laboratory for Archaeology and the History of Art, Oxford University, in association with the Gesellschaft für Naturwissenschaftliche Archäologie ARCHAEOMETRIE and Society for Archaeological Sciences.

Publisher Wiley Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1111/(ISSN)1475-4754

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA