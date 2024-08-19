Archaeological Research in Asia presents high quality scholarly research conducted in between the Bosporus and the Pacific on a broad range of archaeological subjects of importance to audiences across Asia and around the world. The journal covers the traditional components of archaeology: placing events and patterns in time and space; analysis of past lifeways; and explanations for cultural processes and change. To this end, the publication will highlight theoretical and methodological advances in studying the past, present new data, and detail patterns that reshape our understanding of it.

Publisher Elsevier Website https://www.sciencedirect.com/journal/archaeological-research-in-asia

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA