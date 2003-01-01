Applied Physiology, Nutrition, and Metabolism/Physiologie appliquée, nutrition et métabolisme is a peer-reviewed medical journal published by NRC Research Press. It was established in 1976 as the Canadian Journal of Sport Sciences and later renamed Canadian Journal of Applied Physiology before obtaining its current name. It is a bimonthly journal that covers research on physiology, nutrition, and metabolism aspects of human health, physical activity, and fitness; in addition to the regular 6 issues per volume, it often publishes supplemental theme issues. Papers appear on the Web in advance of the print issue and are available in both PDF and HTML formats. The impact factor in 2009 was 1.968. The editor in chief is Terry Graham (College of Biological Sciences, University of Guelph).

Publisher NRC Research Press Country Canada History 1976–present Website http://nrcresearchpress.com/rp-ps/journalDetail.jsp?jcode=apnm&lang=eng Impact factor 1.968 (2009)

