The focus of this multidisciplinary journal is the synthesis of research and application to promote positive development across the life span and across the globe. The journal publishes research that generates descriptive and explanatory knowledge about dynamic and reciprocal person-environment interactions essential to informed public dialogue, social policy, and preventive and development optimizing interventions. This includes research relevant to the development of individuals and social systems across the life span -- including the wide range of familial, biological, societal, cultural, physical, ecological, political and historical settings of human development.

