Rein tension may affect horses' behavior
In a pilot study carried out at the University of Helsinki, high rein tension was found to be associated with trotters opening their mouths, which indicates pain or discomfort in the mouth.
In a pilot study carried out at the University of Helsinki, high rein tension was found to be associated with trotters opening their mouths, which indicates pain or discomfort in the mouth.
Plants & Animals
Sep 3, 2024
0
2
Horses are a lot smarter than previously believed, researchers argue, after a study revealed how they cleverly adapted their approach to a game in order to get the most treats for the least effort.
Plants & Animals
Aug 13, 2024
0
896
Despite their famously fancy feathers, flamingos don't spend more time preening than other waterbirds, new research shows. Scientists watched five of the world's six flamingo species to see how they spend their time.
Plants & Animals
Aug 2, 2024
0
0
Studying emotion in animals is a complex research field, little explored up to now in birds, although reddening of the skin had already been observed in previous work on the blue-and-yellow macaw. An INRAE research team focused ...
Veterinary medicine
Apr 23, 2024
0
19
Not all cattle are the same when it comes to grazing. Some like to wander, while others prefer to stay close to water and rest areas.
Plants & Animals
Mar 27, 2024
0
1
Ever wonder what kind of TV shows your dog might choose if they could work the remote control? New research from the University of Wisconsin–Madison's School of Veterinary Medicine provides some answers, but the study was ...
Plants & Animals
Jan 18, 2024
0
23
Equine scientists at Nottingham Trent University wanted to see how the level of arousal in horses—the extent to which they might be excited or stressed for instance—affected their performance in a cognitive task.
Plants & Animals
Jan 16, 2024
0
8
Nottingham Trent University research revealed how carnivores became significantly more active and engaged more with their enclosures when given additional enrichment such as different types of feeding, new structures, the ...
Plants & Animals
Dec 12, 2023
0
120
A pair of veterinary medicine specialists at the University of Glasgow has found that the famous dancing monkeys of Pakistan have highly elevated levels of stress hormones. In their study, published in the journal Applied ...
Plants & Animals
Nov 24, 2023
1
218
From drones locating koalas hidden in treetops to recording little penguin acoustics and night-time movements on film, Flinders University researchers have shown the importance of technologies such as cameras and AI to help ...
Ecology
Jun 20, 2023
0
8