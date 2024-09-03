Publisher
Applied Animal Behaviour Science

Rein tension may affect horses' behavior

In a pilot study carried out at the University of Helsinki, high rein tension was found to be associated with trotters opening their mouths, which indicates pain or discomfort in the mouth.

Sep 3, 2024

Flamingos don't preen more than other waterbirds, study shows

Despite their famously fancy feathers, flamingos don't spend more time preening than other waterbirds, new research shows. Scientists watched five of the world's six flamingo species to see how they spend their time.

Aug 2, 2024

Emotion can cause chickens to get red in the face

Studying emotion in animals is a complex research field, little explored up to now in birds, although reddening of the skin had already been observed in previous work on the blue-and-yellow macaw. An INRAE research team focused ...

Apr 23, 2024

Drones and other tech play major roles in saving our wildlife

From drones locating koalas hidden in treetops to recording little penguin acoustics and night-time movements on film, Flinders University researchers have shown the importance of technologies such as cameras and AI to help ...

Jun 20, 2023

