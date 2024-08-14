APL Materials embraces all significant research across materials science. The journal aims to highlight research at the forefront of the field, with particular emphasis given to high quality and timely research. We recognize that materials science is a vast and critical research area, and we welcome research across all areas of materials science. These areas span material dimensions (nanomaterials to bulk materials), properties (optical, electronic, magnetic, etc.), and applications (energy, biological, functional, etc.).

Publisher AIP Website https://pubs.aip.org/aip/apm

