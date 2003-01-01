The Annals of Thoracic Surgery is a peer-reviewed medical journal that was established in 1965. It covers the fields of pulmonary diseases and surgery. It is the official journal of The Society of Thoracic Surgeons and the Southern Thoracic Surgical Association. In 2004 The Annals of Thoracic Surgery published a study comparing two heart drugs. In January 2011 the journal retracted the study. A group called Retraction Watch contacted L. Henry Edmunds, the journal's editor-in-chief, to get details about the cause of the retraction. Edmunds replied that journalists and bloggers need not discuss article retraction and that it was sufficient for the public to know that the article had been retracted. Edmunds went on to say that the reasons why a journal might retract an article are personal in the same way that the reasons for a marital divorce are.

Publisher Elsevier History 1965-present Website http://ats.ctsnetjournals.org/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA