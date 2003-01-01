The Annals of Pharmacotherapy is an independent, peer-reviewed medical journal that advances pharmacotherapy throughout the world by publishing evidence-based articles on practice, research, and education. The Annals provides an independent forum for the discussion and analysis of professional issues in pharmacotherapy. It is the primary journal published by Harvey Whitney Books Company. The journal was founded in 1967, and was originally named Drug Intelligence. The name changed a few times during its history, Drug Intelligence and Clinical Pharmacy (DICP) in 1969, DICP-The Annals of Pharmacotherapy in 1989, finally evolving into The Annals of Pharmacotherapy in 1992. In 2009 its impact factor increased to 2.453.

Publisher Harvey Whitney Books Co. Country USA History Continues: DICP Website www.theannals.com http://www.theannals.com

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA