Annals of Biomedical Engineering is an interdisciplinary, international journal which presents original and review articles in the major fields of bioengineering and biomedical engineering. A major aim of bioengineering is to provide integrated approaches to the solutions of biological and biomedical problems. The philosophy is to provide engineering approaches to enhance the power of the scientific method, and to maintain a balance between experimental observation and quantitative analyses. While the development of theory and of mathematical models is strongly endorsed, these should be evaluated wherever possible using biological data from experiments that test specific hypotheses. This is the official journal of the Biomedical Engineering Society.

Simple bioreactor makes 'gut check' more practical

Rice University and Baylor College of Medicine researchers have found a way to mimic conditions in intestines, giving them a mechanical model for the real-time growth of bacterial infections.

Jan 7, 2021

Researchers show air bag bike helmets have promise

Stanford bioengineer David Camarillo knows all too well that bicycling is the leading cause of sports- and activity-related concussion and brain injury in the United States. He's had two concussions as the result of bicycling ...

Oct 4, 2016

MouthLab: Patients' vital signs are just a breath away

Engineers and physicians at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine have developed a hand-held, battery-powered device that quickly picks up vital signs from a patient's lips and fingertip. Updated versions of the ...

Aug 24, 2015

