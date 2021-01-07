Simple bioreactor makes 'gut check' more practical
Rice University and Baylor College of Medicine researchers have found a way to mimic conditions in intestines, giving them a mechanical model for the real-time growth of bacterial infections.
Cell & Microbiology
Jan 7, 2021
New Virginia Tech research suggests there's wide variation in the risk that unmanned aircraft pose to people on the ground.
Engineering
Sep 19, 2017
The notion of using solar cells placed under the skin to continuously recharge implanted electronic medical devices is a viable one. Swiss researchers have done the math, and found that a 3.6 square centimeter solar cell ...
Energy & Green Tech
Jan 3, 2017
Stanford bioengineer David Camarillo knows all too well that bicycling is the leading cause of sports- and activity-related concussion and brain injury in the United States. He's had two concussions as the result of bicycling ...
Engineering
Oct 4, 2016
When amputees receive powered prosthetic legs, the power of the prosthetic limbs needs to be tuned by a prosthetics expert so that a patient can move normally - but the prosthetic often needs repeated re-tuning. Biomedical ...
Engineering
Sep 28, 2015
Amid growing concern over sports-related concussions, some athletes are beginning to wear head-mounted sensors that gauge the speed and force of impacts they sustain during competition. Scientists are still working on identifying ...
Engineering
Sep 1, 2015
Engineers and physicians at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine have developed a hand-held, battery-powered device that quickly picks up vital signs from a patient's lips and fingertip. Updated versions of the ...
Engineering
Aug 24, 2015
