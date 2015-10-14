Annals of Behavioral Medicine aims to foster the exchange of knowledge derived from the disciplines involved in the field of behavioral medicine, and the integration of biological, psychosocial, and behavioral factors and principles as they relate to such areas as health promotion, disease prevention, risk factor modification, disease progression, adjustment and adaptation to physical disorders, and rehabilitation. To achieve these goals, much of the journal is devoted to the publication of original empirical articles including reports of randomized controlled trials, observational studies, or other basic and clinical investigations. Integrative reviews of the evidence for the application of behavioral interventions in health care will also be provided. These reviews apply the standards of evidence-based medicine and help bridge the gap between basic science and clinical practice in behavioral medicine.

Publisher Springer Website http://www.springer.com/medicine/journal/12160 Impact factor 4.388 (2007)

