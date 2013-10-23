Anesthesiology founded in 1940, leads the world in publication of peer-reviewed novel research that transforms clinical practice and fundamental understanding in anesthesiology: the practice of perioperative, critical care, and pain medicine. Anesthesiology is the official journal of the American Society of Anesthesiologists but operates with complete editorial autonomy. With an independent and internationally recognized Editorial Board, the Journal leads the specialty in promotion of original research by providing immediate open access to highlighted articles and free access to all published articles 6 months after publication, supported by an active press release program. Anesthesiology is committed to publishing and disseminating the highest quality work to inform daily clinical practice and transform the practice of medicine in our specialty.

Publisher Lippincott Williams & Wilkins Website http://journals.lww.com/anesthesiology/pages/default.aspx

