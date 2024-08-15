Analytica Chimica Acta provides a forum for the rapid publication of original research, and critical reviews dealing with all aspects of fundamental and applied modern analytical science. The journal welcomes the submission of research papers which report studies concerning the development of new and significant analytical methodologies. In determining the suitability of submitted articles for publication, particular scrutiny will be placed on the degree of novelty and significance of the research and the extent to which it adds to existing knowledge in analytical chemistry.

Publisher
Elsevier
Website
http://www.journals.elsevier.com/analytica-chimica-acta
Impact factor
4.555 (2011)

Electronic nose masters the art of detecting spoiled meat

Research has shown that spoiled food causes about 250 health problems, including poisoning, allergies, and even cancer. Today, food spoilage is detected by very time-consuming bacteriological analysis.

Biochemistry

Aug 15, 2024

New method developed to detect and trace homemade bombs

Researchers at King's College London, in collaboration with Northumbria University, have developed a new way of detecting homemade explosives which will help forensic scientists trace where it came from.

Analytical Chemistry

May 10, 2019

