Analytica Chimica Acta provides a forum for the rapid publication of original research, and critical reviews dealing with all aspects of fundamental and applied modern analytical science. The journal welcomes the submission of research papers which report studies concerning the development of new and significant analytical methodologies. In determining the suitability of submitted articles for publication, particular scrutiny will be placed on the degree of novelty and significance of the research and the extent to which it adds to existing knowledge in analytical chemistry.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/analytica-chimica-acta Impact factor 4.555 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA