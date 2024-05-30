The American Psychologist is the official academic journal of the American Psychological Association. It contains archival documents and articles covering current issues in psychology, the science and practice of psychology, and psychology's contribution to public policy. According to the Journal Citation Reports, its 2009 impact factor is 6.537, ranking it 5th out of 111 journals in the category "Psychology, Multidisciplinary.

Publisher American Psychological Association Country United States History 1946 - present Website http://www.apa.org/pubs/journals/amp/index.aspx Impact factor 6.537 (2009)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA