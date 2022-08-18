American Politics Research is a peer-reviewed academic journal that publishes papers in the field of Political Science. The journal's editor is Brian J. Gaines (University of Illinois). It has been in publication since 1973 and is currently published by SAGE Publications. American Politics Research is a forum for the dissemination of theory, research and analysis in all areas of American politics including local, state and national. The journal publishes original papers on areas such as symposia, special issues and research agenda. American Politics Research is abstracted and indexed in, among other databases: SCOPUS, and the Social Sciences Citation Index. According to the Journal Citation Reports, its 2010 impact factor is 0.716, ranking it 40 out of 139 journals in the category ‘Political Science’.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

