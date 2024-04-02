American Mineralogist (Am Min), is the flagship journal of the Mineralogical Society of America (MSA), continuously published since 1916. Am Min is home to some of the most important advances in the Earth and Planetary Sciences with a mineralogical focus in the broadest sense. Our mission is a continuance of this heritage: to provide readers with reports on exciting, original scientific research, both fundamental and applied, with far reaching implications and far ranging appeal.

Publisher Mineralogical Society of America Website http://www.minsocam.org/msa/ammin/ammineral.html

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA