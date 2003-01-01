American Journal of Sports Medicine is a peer-reviewed academic journal that publishes papers in the field of Sport Sciences. The journal s editor is Bruce Reider, MD. It has been in publication since 1972 and is currently published by SAGE Publications in association with American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine. American Journal of Sports Medicine is a source of information for sports medicine specialists with the aim of improving the identification, prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of sports injuries. The journal acts as a forum for orthopaedic sports medicine research and education, allowing clinical practitioners the ability to make decisions based on scientific information. The American journal of Sports Medicine is abstracted and indexed in, among other databases: SCOPUS, and the Social Sciences Citation Index. According to the Journal Citation Reports, its 2010 impact factor is 3.821, ranking it 2 out of 61 journals in the category ‘Orthopedics’. and 5 out of 79 journals in the category ‘Sport Sciences’. .

Publisher SAGE Publications Country United Kingdom History 1976-present Website http://www.sagepub.com/journalsProdDesc.nav?prodId=Journal201672 Impact factor 3.821 (2010)

