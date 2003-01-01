The monthly American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR) is a highly respected peer-reviewed journal with a worldwide circulation of close to 25,000. For more than 100 years the AJR has been recognized as one of the most respected specialty journals in the world. AJR is published by the American Roentgen Ray Society, which was founded in 1900 as the first radiology society in the United States. The society has been a forum for progress in radiology since shortly after the discovery of the x-ray and is dedicated to the goal of the advancement of medicine through the science of radiology and its allied sciences.

