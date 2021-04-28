The American Journal of Psychiatry is a monthly peer-reviewed medical journal covering all aspects of psychiatry and the official journal of the American Psychiatric Association. The first volume was issued in 1844, at which time it was known as the American Journal of Insanity. The title changed to the current form with the July issue of 1921. According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal has a 2010 impact factor of 12.75. Its ranking was second among 126 journals in the category "Psychiatry".

