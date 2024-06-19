The American Journal of Primatology is a peer-reviewed scientific journal and the official journal of the American Society of Primatologists. It was established in 1981. The journal currently publishes 12 issues per year plus a supplementary issue detailing the program of the society's annual meetings. The journal publishes papers in all areas of primatology, including the behavioral ecology, conservation biology, evolutionary biology, life history, demography, paleontology, physiology, endocrinology, genetics, molecular genetics, and psychobiology of nonhuman primates. The journal publishes original research, review articles, book reviews, commentaries, and plenary addresses. The editor-in-chief is Paul Garber (University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign). According to the Journal Citation Reports its 2010 impact factor is 1.980.

