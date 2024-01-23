AJP publishes papers that meet the needs and intellectual interests of college and university physics teachers and students. Articles provide a deeper understanding of physics topics taught at the undergraduate and graduate level, insight into current research in physics and related areas, suggestions for instructional laboratory equipment and demonstrations, insight into and proven suggestions for better teaching methodologies, insight into how college students learn physics, information on historical, philosophical and cultural aspects of physics, annotated lists of resources for different areas of physics, and book reviews.

American Journal of Physics

A new view of all objects in the universe

The most comprehensive view of the history of the universe ever created has been produced by researchers at The Australian National University (ANU). The study also offers new ideas about how our universe may have started.

General Physics

Oct 18, 2023

17

1746

Light polarization creates art, explains mathematical concepts

The polarization of light underpins a variety of recent technological innovations, including 3D cinema and LCDs. In LCDs, tiny electronically controllable liquid crystal elements are sandwiched between polarizers. If, instead, ...

General Physics

Jul 22, 2022

0

43

High school students measure Earth's magnetic field from ISS

A group of high school students used a tiny, inexpensive computer to try to measure Earth's magnetic field from the International Space Station, showing a way to affordably explore and understand our planet.

Planetary Sciences

May 23, 2022

0

58

Study illustrates nuances of gravitational pull of ice sheets

It is well known that global warming is causing sea levels to rise via two processes: thermal expansion, when water expands because of its increased temperature, and melting of land-based ice, when meltwater flows into the ...

General Physics

Apr 21, 2022

0

41

Using marinated eggs to demonstrate diffusion

Marinated, or pickled, eggs are enjoyed by cultures around the world. There are Pennsylvania Dutch red-beet pickled eggs, German-style ones with a heavy dose of mustard, and Asian recipes that use rice vinegar and soy sauce, ...

Condensed Matter

Mar 23, 2022

0

37

